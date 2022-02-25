IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $15.12. IonQ shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 18,303 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $66,800,000. Acme LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,031,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.
