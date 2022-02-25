Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.
NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $40.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
