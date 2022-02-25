iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 178,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 489,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter.

