IQeon Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $16.97 million and $2.57 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00007838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

