iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iQIYI worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

IQ opened at $4.00 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

