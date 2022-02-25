Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of IRDM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.22 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.