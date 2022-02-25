Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.22 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

