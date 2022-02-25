IRISnet (IRIS) Price Tops $0.0581

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $70.67 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,064,539,057 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,017,132 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

