Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

IRM traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,058. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

