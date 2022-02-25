Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Earnings Results

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.82 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IRM traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 147,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,058. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

