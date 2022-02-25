Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.84. Approximately 33,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,512,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

