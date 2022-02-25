IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.42. IronNet shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 128,041 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

