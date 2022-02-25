Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,957,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.82% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $38,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

