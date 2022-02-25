iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

IEI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $125.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,209. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $124.59 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

