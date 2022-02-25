iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $65.66 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

