iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,613,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.