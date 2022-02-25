iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

