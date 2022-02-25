iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.