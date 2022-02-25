iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

