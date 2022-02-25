iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 433,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 103,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 856,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,330,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $109.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.