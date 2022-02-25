iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.