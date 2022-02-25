iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EUSB. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,547,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $972,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $651,000.

NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $47.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

