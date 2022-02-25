iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.