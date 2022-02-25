iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,393,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,844,000 after buying an additional 925,233 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

