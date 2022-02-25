iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 500.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after buying an additional 540,505 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $72.62 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

