iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,821 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

