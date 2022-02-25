iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,106 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,149,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.