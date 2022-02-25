iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Position Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,423,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,530,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $90.33.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

