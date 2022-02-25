iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $19,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,423,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,530,000.

MCHI opened at $58.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $90.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

