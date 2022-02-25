iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,139,887. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

