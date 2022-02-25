iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,302 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

