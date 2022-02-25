iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,254,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,523,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,005,000 after acquiring an additional 866,168 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 1,189,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,617,359. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

