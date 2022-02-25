iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 19,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,090% compared to the average daily volume of 1,665 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 185,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after buying an additional 241,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 688,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

