iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000.

BATS:SMIN opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

