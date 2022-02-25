iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 744,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,313,340 shares.The stock last traded at $63.14 and had previously closed at $62.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

