iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

IGV stock opened at $336.07 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.48.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

