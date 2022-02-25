iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

