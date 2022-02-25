iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 97,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 189,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

