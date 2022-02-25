iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,636,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,030,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $469.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $502.56 and a 200-day moving average of $489.61. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

