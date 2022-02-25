iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.20

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.20 and last traded at $110.29, with a volume of 5383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

