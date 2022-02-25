iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.32. 62,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,158. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

