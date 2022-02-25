iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.88 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

