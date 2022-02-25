iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $780,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $35.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

