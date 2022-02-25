iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH opened at $268.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.85. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.