iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $264.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.37. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $232.17 and a 52-week high of $293.37.

