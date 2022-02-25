iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 522.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.00. 115,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.