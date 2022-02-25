iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 2,127.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,652 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iStar worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth $201,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth $208,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

