iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $35.81 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 2.06.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hallal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,965 shares of company stock valued at $13,070,820. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

