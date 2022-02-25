IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 1,091,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,242. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.44.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 41.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,216,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

