Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $7.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.22.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

