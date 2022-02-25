Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.51.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $85.55 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.